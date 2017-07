JUL 28: 1ST ANNUAL DEVON JOHNSON YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP! FROM 5-8PM FOR AGES 4-13 AT ERNIE HICKS STADIUM IN RICHLANDS. COST IS $30. PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE COACHING IN PROPER FUNDAMENTAL TECHNIQUES (OFFENSE AND DEFENSE) COACHING STAFF FROM RHS AS WELL AS PLAYERS WILL BE ASSISTING WITH CAMP. PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE A T-SHIRT. WATER WILL BE PROVIDED FOR PARTICIPANTS. FMI EMAIL DINKSTER3@ROADRUNNER.COM