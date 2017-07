BLUEFIELD COLLEGE’S FINE ARTS COMMUNITY SCHOOL HAS RELEASED ITS SCHEDULE OF CAMPS AND CLASSES FOR SUMMER 2017, FILLED WITH A VARIETY OF FUN AND EDUCATIONAL SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR LOCAL YOUTH, INCLUDING PHOTOGRAPHY LANDSCAPE WORKSHOP, UNDER THE SEA PAINT NIGHT, GALAXY PAINT NIGHT, MORNING SUNRISE PAINT NIGHT, DRAGON FLY LAGOON PAINT NIGHT, CARTOONIST CAMP, BEGINNER DANCE CAMP, INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED DANCE CAMP, ADULT DANCE CAMP, SCIENCE CAMP, TEAM DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP, MUSICAL THEATRE PERFORMANCE CAMP, MUSICAL THEATRE PERFORMANCE CAMP FOR TEENS, PRIVATE WRITING LESSONS, AND PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT BLUEFIELD.EDU/FACS, EMAILBMCCHESNEY@BLUEFIELD.EDU, OR CALL 276-326-4248.

PRICE: $30 – $175