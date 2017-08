AUG. 13: THE ATHENS-CONCORD TOWN SOCIAL OFFERS THE CONCORD CAMPUS COMMUNITY, RESIDENTS OF ATHENS AND GUESTS FROM ACROSS THE AREA AN AFTERNOON TO SOCIALIZE, ENJOY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND VISIT CRAFT BOOTHS, FOOD VENDORS AND BUSINESS AND ORGANIZATION DISPLAYS. CHILDREN’S GAMES ARE ALSO PART OF THE FUN ALONG WITH RECOGNITION OF CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD RECIPIENTS.