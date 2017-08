AUG. 15: JOIN MICHELLE WINN ON TUESDAY AUG 15TH AT 4:30 PM AT THE CRAFT MEMORIAL LIBRARY AND GET BACK TO SCHOOL WITH ESSENTIAL OILS FOR YOU AND YOUR CHILDREN. FORGET THE NOTEBOOKS, PENCILS AND EVEN THE RULERS. INSTEAD, FOCUS ON THE PRIMARY ESSENTIAL OILS THAT WILL HELP YOUR CHILD THRIVE THIS SCHOOL YEAR WITH ENHANCED HEALTH, FOCUS, ENERGY AND VITALITY. THE CLASSES ARE FREE, BUT REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. SIGN UP IN PERSON AT THE LIBRARY OR CALL 304-325-3943.