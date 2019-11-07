03 Greedo and Kenny Beats Announce Netflix & Deal, Ft. Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, and More

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo and producer Kenny Beats are releasing a project together, as The FADER notes. The collaboration is titled Netflix & Deal and it comes out on November 22 (via Alamo). The 13-track project features guest spots from Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Maxo Kream, KEY!, Compton rapper Buddy, and Shoreline Mafia’s Ohgeesy. Check out the tracklist and cover art below.

03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year for drug and weapon possession. Since then, he’s released numerous projects, including this year’s Still Summer in the Projects and the Meet the Drummers EP with Travis Barker.

Netflix & Deal:

01 Traffic

02 Paid in Full

03 Disco Shit [ft. Freddie Gibbs]

04 Maria

05 Blue People [ft. Vince Staples]

06 Beg Your Pardon [ft. Maxo Kream]

07 Honey I Shrunk the Kids

08 Brad Pitt

09 Aye Twin [ft KEY!]

10 Life

11 Payback [ft. Ohgeesy]

12 Soulfood [ft. Buddy]

13 Dead Presidents

