03 Greedo and Mustard Announce New Album, Share New Song With YG: Listen

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo and Mustard (fka DJ Mustard) have announced a new album called Still Summer in the Projects. It’s set to come out on March 29 (via Alamo). They’ve also shared the first single: Below, listen to “Wasted,” featuring YG.

Last year, 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun possession charges. He and Mustard recorded their album before Greedo was incarcerated. “I came to the studio to do one song and then we ended up doing 20 songs in [three] days,” Greedo told Rolling Stone in an email.

According to Alamo Records founder Todd Moscowitz, Mustard continued to work on Still Summer in the Projects after Greedo’s incarceration. “Mustard is a perfectionist, he was working on it for a while, doing whatever magic Mustard does,” Moscowitz explained to Rolling Stone. “Then he said, ‘Here it is.’”

