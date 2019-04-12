070 Shake Shares Two New Songs: Listen

070 Shake has shared two new singles called “Morrow” and “Nice to Have.” Listen below. The tracks follow last year’s single “Accusations” and 2017’s “Be Myself.”

In 2017, 070 Shake shared her debut EP Glitter. The New Jersey singer-rapper contributed to last year’s Kanye West solo record ye (“Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes”) and Pusha-T’s Daytona (“Santeria”). She also joined Pusha on “Fallon” for a performance of their collaboration.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature, “Get to Know 070 Shake, G.O.O.D. Music’s Shape-Shifting Secret Weapon.”