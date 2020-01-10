070 Shake Shares Video for New Song “Guilty Conscience”: Watch

070 Shake has shared a new song from her debut album MODUS VIVENDI, which is out on January 17 (via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam). “Guilty Conscience” follows the release of 2019 songs “Under the Moon,” “Nice to Have,” and “Morrow.” The single also arrives with a music video (directed by Lauren Dunn). Watch that below.

After the release of MODUS VIVENDI, 070 Shake will head out on tour, starting in Dublin on January 19. Get tickets to Shake’s tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 Rising feature “Get to Know 070 Shake, G.O.O.D. Music’s Shape-Shifting Secret Weapon.”