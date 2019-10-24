100 gecs Announce New Remix Album, Share A. G. Cook’s “money machine”: Listen

100 gecs—the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les—are releasing a remixed edition of their debut 1000 gecs. The new album, titled 1000 gecs & th3 phant0m m3nac3, includes “official remixes from friends and familiar names, as well as fans who received stems for the album via the band’s Twitter,” according to a press release. Below listen to A. G. Cook’s remix of “money machine.”

100 gecs head out on “The Secret Tour” later this week. The North American trek includes shows with BROCKHAMPTON and slowthai. Check out 100 gecs’ poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read about 1000 gecs in Pitchfork’s feature “Great Records You May Have Missed: Summer 2019.”