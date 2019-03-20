37d03d Festival 2019 Lineup Announced: Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and More

37d03d—the artist collective and digital platform led by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, the National’s Aaron Dessner, and more—has announced the lineup and dates for its 37d03d Festival (formerly PEOPLE Festival). The fest takes place on May 3 and 4 at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York. It’s preceded by a five-day residency for the artists to compose new work.

Artists participating in 37d03d include: Vernon, Dessner, Sinkane, Anaïs Mitchell, Boys Noize, and Greg Fox. According to a press release, they’ll present projects like Big Red Machine, Bonny Light Horseman, This Is the Kit and more. Check out the lineup below. Tickets for 37d03d go on sale to the public on Monday, March 25 at 12 p.m. Eastern. Find them here.

The first PEOPLE Festival took place in Berlin in 2016. It involved over 80 musicians gathering in the city for a weeklong residency prior to a two-day public event. The fest returned last year for its second edition in Berlin.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2016 feature profile “Signal to Noise: One Wild Week With Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon in Berlin.”

