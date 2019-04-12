5 Albums Out Today You Should Listen to Now: BTS, PJ Harvey, the Chemical Brothers, More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from BTS, the Chemical Brothers, Inter Arma, PJ Harvey, and Bibio. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week.

BTS: MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA [Big Hit]

K-pop megastars BTS’ latest record follows last year’s LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear’, which became the first Korean-language album to top the Billboard 200 chart. MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA is seven tracks long. It features contributions from Halsey and Ed Sheeran. Read “BTS: How the Biggest Boy Band in the World Stays Radically Korean” on the Pitch.

The Chemical Brothers: No Geography [Astralwerks]

No Geography marks the Chemical Brothers’ first new album in four years. Following 2015’s Born in the Echoes, the duo’s ninth record includes the previously released singles “Got to Keep On,” “MAH,” and “Free Yourself.”

Inter Arma: Sulphur English [Relapse]

Richmond, Virginia metal band Inter Arma return with their new nine-track album. It includes the previously dropped “Citadel,” “The Atavaist’s Meridian,” and “Howling Lands,” which arrived with a Marcos Morales-directed visual. Sulphur English follows 2016’s Paradise Gallows.

PJ Harvey: All About Eve—Original Soundtrack [Invada/Lakeshore]

PJ Harvey has scored a new stage adaptation of the 1950 film All About Eve. Directed by Ivo Vane Hove, it premiered in February at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End. Now, Harvey’s original soundtrack is here. She worked with longtime collaborator James Johnston and Kenrick Rowe. The soundtrack includes “The Moth” with Lily James and “Descending.”

Bibio: Ribbons [Warps]

Ribbons is the latest studio album from Stephen Wilkinson, aka Bibio. Wilkinson’s new work leans more towards the acoustic songwriting of 2016’s A Mineral Love than the ambient atmosphere of his last release, 2017’s Phantom Brickworks. The 16-track LP features the previously shared “Old Graffiti” and “Curls.”

