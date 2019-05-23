5 Seconds Of Summer – Easier (Official Music Video)

EASIER // OUT NOW: http://smarturl.it/Easier5SOS

LYRICS:

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

Why do we always gotta run away

When we wind up in the same place

It’s like we’re looking for the same thing, same thing, yeah

Do we really gotta do this now

Right here with all your friends around

In the morning we can work it out, work it out

I love you so much that I hate you right now

It’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful

So damn beautiful

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

Every time that you say you’re gonna leave

That’s when you get the very best of me

You know we need it like the air we breathe, air we breathe, yeah

I love you so much that I hate you right now

it’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful

So damn beautiful

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

And the hardest part of all is that we’re only built to fall

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

I love you so much that I hate you right now

It’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful

#5SOS #EASIER



