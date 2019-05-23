5 Seconds Of Summer – Easier (Official Music Video)

EASIER // OUT NOW: http://smarturl.it/Easier5SOS
LYRICS:
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way
Why do we always gotta run away
When we wind up in the same place
It’s like we’re looking for the same thing, same thing, yeah
Do we really gotta do this now
Right here with all your friends around
In the morning we can work it out, work it out
I love you so much that I hate you right now
It’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful
So damn beautiful
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way
Every time that you say you’re gonna leave
That’s when you get the very best of me
You know we need it like the air we breathe, air we breathe, yeah
I love you so much that I hate you right now
it’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful
So damn beautiful
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way
And the hardest part of all is that we’re only built to fall
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same
Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way
I love you so much that I hate you right now
It’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful
