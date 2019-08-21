5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth (Official Video)

Director: Thibaut Duverneix of Gentilhomme

LYRICS:

Some days you’re the only thing I know
Only thing that’s burning when the nights grow cold
Can’t look away, can’t look away, beg you to stay

Sometimes you’re a stranger in my bed
Don’t know if you love me or you want me dead
Push me away, push me away, then beg me to stay

Call me in the morning to apologize
Every little lie gives me butterflies
Something in the way you’re looking through my eyes
Don’t know if I’m gonna make it out alive

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet
Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth
Late night devil put your hands on me
And never never never ever let go

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet
Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth
Late night devil put your hands on me
And never never never ever let go

Some days your the best thing in my life
Sometimes when I look at you I see my wife
Then you turn into somebody I don’t know
And you push me away, push me away

Call me in the morning to apologize
Every little lie gives me butterflies
Something in the way you’re looking through my eyes
Don’t know if I’m gonna make it out alive

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet
Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth
Late night devil put your hands on me
And never never never ever let go

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet
Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth
Late night devil put your hands on me
And never never never ever let go

Blood on my shirt, a rose in my hand
You’re looking at me like you don’t know who I am
Blood on my shirt, heart in my hands
Still beating

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet
Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth
Late night devil put your hands on me
And never never never ever let go

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet
Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth
Late night devil put your hands on me
And never never never ever let go

Music video by 5 Seconds of Summer performing Teeth. © 2019 5 Seconds of Summer, under exclusive license to Interscope Records.

