5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth (Official Video)

LYRICS:

Some days you’re the only thing I know

Only thing that’s burning when the nights grow cold

Can’t look away, can’t look away, beg you to stay

Sometimes you’re a stranger in my bed

Don’t know if you love me or you want me dead

Push me away, push me away, then beg me to stay

Call me in the morning to apologize

Every little lie gives me butterflies

Something in the way you’re looking through my eyes

Don’t know if I’m gonna make it out alive

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet

Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth

Late night devil put your hands on me

And never never never ever let go

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet

Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth

Late night devil put your hands on me

And never never never ever let go

Some days your the best thing in my life

Sometimes when I look at you I see my wife

Then you turn into somebody I don’t know

And you push me away, push me away

Call me in the morning to apologize

Every little lie gives me butterflies

Something in the way you’re looking through my eyes

Don’t know if I’m gonna make it out alive

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet

Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth

Late night devil put your hands on me

And never never never ever let go

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet

Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth

Late night devil put your hands on me

And never never never ever let go

Blood on my shirt, a rose in my hand

You’re looking at me like you don’t know who I am

Blood on my shirt, heart in my hands

Still beating

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet

Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth

Late night devil put your hands on me

And never never never ever let go

Fight so dirty but your love so sweet

Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth

Late night devil put your hands on me

And never never never ever let go

Music video by 5 Seconds of Summer performing Teeth. © 2019 5 Seconds of Summer, under exclusive license to Interscope Records.

