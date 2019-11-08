6 Albums Out Today You Should Listen to Now: FKA twigs, Mount Eerie, Moor Mother, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from FKA twigs, Mount Eerie with Julie Doiron, Moor Mother, Clams Casino, Wiki, and Friendship. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

FKA twigs: MAGDALENE [Young Turks]

Finally, FKA twigs’ new full-length MAGDALENE has arrived. twigs produced the album, which has additional contributions from Nicolas Jaar, Skrillex, and Jack Antonoff, among others. Check out Pitchfork’s reviews of “cellophane” (named Best New Track), “holy terrain” (featuring Future), “sad day,” and “home with you” (also named Best New Track).

Mount Eerie / Julie Doiron: Lost Wisdom pt. 2 [P.W. Elverum & Sun]

Phil Elverum and Julie Doiron previously connected for an album back in 2008, when they released the first Lost Wisdom. Over a decade later, Mount Eerie and Doiron come together once more for a “kind-of-sequel,” one that sees the duo pen eight new songs about “devotion and release.” The announcement of the album came with a new song, “Love Without Possession.”

Moor Mother: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes [Don Giovanni]

Moor Mother is the experimental music project of Philadelphia artist Camae Ayewa, a poet and community organizer whose last album Fetish Bones was released in 2016. On her latest work, Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes, Moor Mother fuses modular synthesizer with her politically charged lyrics.

Clams Casino: Moon Trip Radio [self-released]

Moon Trip Radio, Clams Casino’s sophomore full-length, features no rappers or guest turns. Instead, producer Mike Volpe expands upon the hazy formula he’s refined over the course of his Instrumental Mixtape series. This self-released album comes three years after his major label debut 32 Levels.

Wiki: OOFIE [Wikset Enterprise/The Orchard]

OOFIE is the fourth solo release from New York rapper and Ratking co-founder Wiki, following 2017’s No Mountains in Manhattan, 2015’s Lil Me, and his October 2011 debut 1993. The new album, which is released via his own label Wikset Enterprise (in partnership with the Orchard), features contributions from Princess Nokia, Denzel Curry, Tony Seltzer, and more.

Friendship: Dreamin’ [Orindal]

Dreamin’ is the second album from Philadelphia alt-country outfit Friendship, fronted by multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Dan Wriggins. The 10-track LP was recorded to tape in 2018 with the assistance of the Low Anthem’s Jeff Prystowsky. Dreamin’ follows the group’s 2017 debut Shock Out of Season, and features previously released songs “Clairvoyant” and “You Might Already Know.”

