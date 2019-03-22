6 Albums Out Today You Should Listen to Now: Nilüfer Yanya, Jenny Lewis, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Nilüfer Yanya, Jenny Lewis, Lambchop, American Football, These New Puritans, and NAV. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our Amazon links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Nilüfer Yanya: Miss Universe [ATO]

Nearly three years after releasing her first single and two years after making an impact with songs like “Golden Cage” and “Baby Luv,” Nilüfer Yanya has finally released her debut album Miss Universe. Check out Pitchfork’s track review of “Heavyweight Champion of the Year” and revisit the Rising interview “Nilüfer Yanya’s Brilliantly Nonchalant Guitar Soul.”

Jenny Lewis: On the Line [Warner Bros.]

On the Line is Jenny Lewis’ first solo LP since 2014’s The Voyager. The new record features instrumental contributions from the likes of Beck, Ringo Starr, Don Was, Benmont Tench, session drummer Jim Keltner, and others. Ahead of the LP, Lewis shared the tracks “Red Bull & Hennessy,” “Heads Gonna Roll,” and “Wasted Youth.” Read Pitchfork’s new feature profile “Jenny Lewis Escapes the Void.”

Lambchop: This (is what I wanted to tell you) [Merge]

Kurt Wagner’s band Lambchop are back with their latest LP, which follows their 2016 album FLOTUS. This (is what I wanted to tell you) features contributions from iconic harmonica player Charlie McCoy.

American Football: American Football [Polyvinyl]

American Football are back with their third eponymous LP. American Football features contributions from Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, and Elizabeth Powell from Canadian indie rock group Land of Talk. This year’s American Football follows the band’s 2016 comeback American Football.

These New Puritans: Inside the Rose [Infectious/BMG]

Inside the Rose marks These New Puritans’ first new LP since 2013’s Field of Reeds. It’s also the band’s first record as a duo (twin brothers Jack and George Barnett). Check out their videos for “Inside the Rose,” “Anti-Gravity,” and “Where the Trees Are on Fire.”

NAV: Bad Habits [XO/Republic]

Toronto rapper and producer NAV’s sophomore LP, Bad Habits, features contributions from Young Thug, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Gunna, and the Weeknd (who executive produced the project along with NAV and Amir “Cash” Esmailian). Bad Habits follows NAV’s 2018 debut studio record RECKLESS.

