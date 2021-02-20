6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Cassandra Jenkins, Wild Pink, the Hold Steady, and More

The Hold Steady: Open Door Policy [Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers]

The Hold Steady recorded their latest album Open Door Policy in Rhinebeck, New York, with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. The LP was written and recorded primarily before the pandemic began, “but the songs and stories explore power, wealth, mental health, technology, capitalism, consumerism, and survival issues which have compounded in 2020,” as frontman Craig Finn put it in a press release. The band’s previous full-length was 2019’s Thrashing Thru the Passion.

Indigo Sparke: echo [Sacred Bones]

Australian artist Indigo Sparke makes her debut with echo. She co-produced the album with Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker and the band’s go-to producer Andrew Sarlo. Plus, Big Thief’s James Krivchenia played on echo’s “Baby” and “Colourblind.”

Mr Eazi: Something Else EP [Banku/emPawa Africa]

Along with his One Day You Will Understand EP, Nigerian Afropop star Mr Eazi released new music with J Balvin, Nicki Minaj, and Major Lazer last year. His new release, Something Else, a five-track EP as he works on a third full-length record. Singer Xenia Manasseh makes a guest appearance on “Cherry,” and the EP includes the previously released track “The Don.”

Adeline Hotel: Good Timing [Ruination]

Following last year’s Solid Love, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Dan Knishkowy returns with another new Adeline Hotel album. On Good Timing, Knishkowy focuses on fingerpicked acoustic guitar compositions. “In their casually improvisational structure, these pieces flow like thoughts,” Will Gottsegen wrote in Pitchfork’s review of the album.

