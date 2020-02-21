6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Grimes, King Krule, Kamaiyah, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Grimes, King Krule, Kamaiyah, Greg Dulli, Medhane, and Sunny Jain. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Grimes: Miss Anthropocene [4AD]

At long last, Grimes’ follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels has arrived. The titular Miss Anthropocene is an anthropomorphic deity of climate change, a concept that the artist born Claire Boucher explores throughout her fifth album. Over the course of 10 tracks, Grimes covers nu-metal, downtempo electronica, and more. Taiwanese rapper 潘PAN and EDM producer i_o make appearances.

King Krule: Man Alive! [True Panther/Matador]

Since releasing The OOZ, King Krule has become a father, welcoming his first daughter with partner Charlotte Patmore into the world last year. Man Alive!, his OOZ follow-up, is often sludgier and darker than its predecessor, but, as Jazz Monroe notes in his Pitchfork review, the album’s final songs hint at a “dipping of toes into domesticity.”

Kamaiyah: Got It Made [GRND.WRK/EMPIRE]

Kamaiyah’s new project, Got It Made, is a lean, 30-minute collection of songs that see the Oakland rapper link with fellow Bay Area artists like DJ J. Espinosa and Capolow, as well as artists who helped pave the way for her, such as Trina. It’s Kamaiyah’s first full-length since 2017’s Before I Wake. Read about the new project’s “Set It Up” on Levels.

Greg Dulli: Random Desire [Royal Cream/BMG]

Greg Dulli, best known as the frontman of the Afghan Whigs and the Twilight Singers, steps out on his own for Random Desire. He recorded the album in Joshua Tree for two months of 2019. In his Pitchfork review, Stuart Berman writes that Random Desire “is filled with the nocturnal ambiance, climactic crescendos, and savvy musical references we have come to expect from a Greg Dulli product.”

Medhane: Full Circle [self-released]

Brooklyn rapper Medhane follows last year’s Own Pace with the 15-minute project Full Circle. He self-produced the eight-track release, which has guest spots from Akai Solo and maassai, who previously featured on Own Pace.

Sunny Jain: Wild Wild East [Smithsonian Folkways]

Sunny Jain is the bandleader of Red Baraat, the Brooklyn-based genre-fusing band that amalgamates Punjabi bhangra, jazz, rock, and hip-hop. Purporting to reimagine American self-mythology, Jain mixes international influences on his debut solo album Wild Wild East. Watch Jain’s music video for “Wild Wild East.”

