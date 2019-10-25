7 Albums, Other Than Kanye, Out Today You Should Listen to Now: Neil Young, King Princess, More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Neil Young with Crazy Horse, King Princess, Sunn O))), Anna Meredith, Mary Halvorson and John Dieterich, Lucki, and Lanark Artefax. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Neil Young / Crazy Horse: Colorado [Warner]

Colorado is Neil Young’s first album with longtime band Crazy Horse in seven years, following 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. The LP was recorded mostly live in studio and co-produced by Young and John Hanlon. In addition to the new album, Young released a making-of documentary titled Mountaintop. The film captures the band laying down Colorado in—where else?—Colorado.

King Princess: Cheap Queen [Zelig/Columbia]

New York pop singer King Princess has produced a steady stream of music prior to releasing her debut LP Cheap Queen. The 13-track project features previously-released songs “Prophet,” “Hit the Back,” “Ain’t Together,” and more. Cheap Queen follows King Princess’ 2018 Make My Bed EP.

Sunn O))): Pyroclasts [Southern Lord]

Experimental metal band Sunn O))) are back with another album made with legendary producer Steve Albini. Pyroclasts was recorded during the same two-week sessions that produced Life Metal. The new recorded is made up of four lengthy compositions and dedicated to the memories of Scott Walker, Ron Guardipee, and Kerstin Daley.

Anna Meredith: FIBS [Black Prince Fury]

British composer and producer Anna Meredith is back with FIBS, her first studio album since 2016’s Varmints. Check out her music videos for “Paramour,” “moonmoons,” and “Inhale Exhale.”

Mary Halvorson / John Dieterich: a tangle of stars [New Amsterdam]

Guitarist Mary Halvorson recently won a MacArthur “Genius” grant for her “idiosyncratic, sonic explorations at the intersection of jazz and rock.” On a tangle of stars, she joins Deerhoof guitarist John Dieterich for instrumental collaborations that veer from meandering and spacey drifts to fleet-fingered romps to gnarled twists across a dozen tracks.

Lucki: Days B4 III [EMPIRE]

Chicago rapper Lucki has dropped his second project of 2019. Days B4 III follows Freewave 3, which arrived back in February. The new 15-track project features production from DJ Eway, Working on Dying, 16yrold, Brent Rambo and more. Read Pitchfork’s interview “Lucki Can Tell Nothing But His Truth” on Levels.

Lanark Artefax: Corra Linn EP [Numbers]

Corra Linn is a three-track EP from Glaswegian producer Lanark Artefax. The title comes from the name of a waterfall in the Scottish town of Lanark.

