7 Albums Out Today You Should Listen to Now: Angel Olsen, Danny Brown, Wilco, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Angel Olsen, Danny Brown, Wilco, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Chromatics, DIIV, and Glenn Branca. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Angel Olsen: All Mirrors [Jagjaguwar]

Before beginning work with producer John Congleton on All Mirrors, Angel Olsen recorded a bare-bones solo version of the album, one that gave her the confidence necessary to commit to the lush production found throughout the record. That second effort is All Mirrors. Read Pitchfork’s Best New Track reviews of “All Mirrors” and “Lark.”

Danny Brown: uknowhatimsayin¿ [Warp]

uknowhatimsayin¿ is Danny Brown’s second album for Warp, following 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition. The 10-song record has production from Q-Tip, JPEGMAFIA, Flying Lotus and Thundercat, Standing on the Corner, Paul White, and more. There are also guest spots from Run the Jewels, Peggy, Obongjayar, and Blood Orange. Check out Pitchfork’s reviews of “3 Tearz” and “Dirty Laundry,” named Best New Track.

Wilco: Ode to Joy [dBpm]

Following a pair of Jeff Tweedy solo albums, Wilco return with Ode to Joy, their first LP since the release of Schmilco in 2016. Tweedy has said that the band “tried harder” on Ode to Joy. “The stakes feel higher. And I think it did a disservice to the last two records that we created the atmosphere of them being really low-stakes,” he told SPIN’s Andy Cush. Check out Pitchfork’s track review for “Love Is Everywhere (Beware).”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds: Ghosteen [Ghosteen Ltd]

Ghosteen marks the 17th studio album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Cave has said, “Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.” In addition, he explained, “The songs on the first album are the children. The songs on the second album are their parents.”

Chromatics: Closer to Grey [Italians Do It Better]

No, Dear Tommy has still not been released, but Chromatics are nevertheless back: Their new album Closer to Grey is the first new full-length from the electronic noir-rock outfit in seven years, and it features covers of Simon & Garfunkel and Jesus & Mary Chain. Read Pitchfrok’s review of “Light as a Feather,” and watch the band’s new music video for “You’re No Good.”

DII: Deceiver [Captured Tracks]

DIIV return with their third album, Deceiver, their first since the release of Is the Is Are and the first since frontman Zachary Cole Smith underwent “long-haul” rehabilitation treatment in 2017. That experience was formative in the writing of the album, which includes songs that were played out and refined during the band’s 2018 tour with Deafheaven. Check out the track review of DIIV’s “Skin Game.”

Glenn Branca: The Third Ascension [SYSTEMS NEUTRALIZERS]

Two years before his death in 2018, the guitar great and avant-garde composer Glenn Branca debuted a new work titled The Third Ascension in New York City. Written for four electric guitars, bass, and drums, the piece acts as the second sequel to his legendary 1981 album The Ascension. Those NYC performances are now being released for the first time.

