7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Palberta, Caroline Shaw, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, projects, and EPs from Palberta, Caroline Shaw, Logic1000, Peewee Longway and Cassius Jay, Mason Lindahl, Lande Hekt, and Asphyx. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Palberta: Palberta5000 [Wharf Cat]

New York’s Ani Ivry-Block, Lily Konigsberg, and Nina Ryser are back with their follow-up to 2018’s Roach Goin’ Down. Palberta recorded their new album with Matt Labozza at his Peekskill, New York studio.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade

Caroline Shaw: Narrow Sea [Nonesuch]

Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s second Nonesuch album features two works she composed for the New York ensemble Sō Percussion: the five-part Narrow Sea and a 2012 piece titled Taxidermy. Emphasizing themes of water and finding home again, Shaw drew the Narrow Sea text from a songbook of spiritual music called The Sacred Harp. Narrow Sea also features soprano Dawn Upshaw and pianist Gilbert Kalish.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp