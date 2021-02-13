7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: slowthai, Virginia Wing, Minari, and More

Emile Mosseri: Minari (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Milan]

American composer and pianist Emile Mosseri has had a busy couple of years. He scored Miranda July’s latest film Kajillionaire, episodes of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. His latest project is the score for Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, the semi-autobiographical drama of a Korean family who moves to Arkansas.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Buy at Rough Trade

Chris Crack: Might Delete Later [Fool’s Gold]

Might Delete Later is the prolific Chicago rapper and producer Chris Crack’s first LP for Fool’s Gold. He led the record with “False Evidence Appearing Real” last month. The new album follows November’s Haters Forget They Were Fans First.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Loshh: ÍFARADÁ EP [TENNNN]

Loshh is the project of Loshh Aje, the London-based artist whose mediums also include visual arts and poetry. Following a string of singles, Loshh has released his debut EP ÍFARADÁ. The project combines jazz, Afrobeat, funk, and pop. ÍFARADÁ features the previously-released “FAJI” and “FEELAM”—both heavy with horns, percussion, and guitar.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Django Django: Glowing in the Dark [Because]

Glowing in the Dark is Django Django’s fourth studio album, following 2018’s Marble Skies. The new LP features “Free From Gravity,” which the group released last month along with a Jim Canty–directed music video starring a kid in an alien costume. In 2020, MGMT remixed Django Django’s Glowing in the Dark opener “Spirals.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Buy at Rough Trade

Ad Nauseam: Imperative Imperceptible Impulse [Avantgarde]

Imperative Imperceptible Impulse is the sophomore release from Italian death/black metal quartet Ad Nauseam, whose debut LP Nihil Quam Vacuitas Ordinatum Est arrived back in 2015. The new album, as with their prior album, was self-produced by the members of the group, who also designed and built most of the equipment used on the record, including drums parts, cabinets, and more.

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp