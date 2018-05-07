88Rising Announces New Music Festival: Rich Brian, Joji, More

88Rising—the music collective behind Rich Brian, Joji, Higher Brothers and more—have announced their first-ever music festival. The inaugural Head in the Clouds Music Festival is set to go down September 22 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Brian, Joji, Korean rappers Keith Ape and Zion T., Higher Brothers, and more are set to perform. Elsewhere on the lineup is LAFF TRAXX, a project from Toro y Moi and Nosaj Thing.

Find the poster with all the acts below. 88Rising have also announced their first crew album and shared a snippet of new music from that project in a trailer for the fest. Check that below as well. Read “Inside 88rising, the Company Behind Rich Chigga and His Asian Rap Comrades” over on the Pitch.