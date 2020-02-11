A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Releasing His New Album This Week

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced that his new album is coming at the end of the week. Artist 2.0—the sequel to his debut 2014 mixtape Artist—is out February 14 via Highbridge the Label/Atlantic. Watch a trailer for the new album below.

The new album is set to feature the previously shared singles “King Of My City,” “Mood Swings,” and the Lil Uzi Vert-featuring single “Reply.”

