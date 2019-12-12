A Show About Spotify Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix is developing a scripted TV series about the creation of Spotify, the company announced today (December 11). The as-yet-titled show is inspired by the book Spotify Untold, according to Netflix’s announcement. The announcement also includes the following synopsis of the series:

At the height of piracy, established heavy-hitters were fighting

against where the turbulent music industry was heading. The series

centers around young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his

partner Martin Lorentzon, who revolutionized a whole industry by

offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story

about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access, and big dreams

can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we

can all listen to music.

According to Netflix, Per-Olav Sørensen will direct the series. Yellow Bird UK will produce and develop the show; Berna Levin will be the executive producer; and Luke Franklin is also a producer.