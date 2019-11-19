A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg Featured on New Consequence Song: Listen

Consequence has shared a new track that he recorded with A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg around the same time that work began on the final Tribe album. Take a listen to “No Place Like Home”—produced by Consequence and Mike Cash, with additional production from Fede Vindver and Rich Keller—below.

Consequence shared the track to mark what would have been Phife’s 49th birthday. “I always knew I wanted people to hear this record, but it just felt like the timing had to be right,” Consequence said in a statement. “This year it feels right. The one thing I know about Phife is that he’s a rapper’s rapper. The best gift I could give him for his birthday this year is to let the world hear the ‘5 Foot Assassin’ once again!”

Phife Dawg died in 2016 at age 45 due to complications from diabetes. In early 2017, R&B crooner Dwele shared “Wanna Dance,” another posthumous collaboration with Phife Dawg.

Read “Why A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg Was Sports Fans’ Favorite Rapper” on the Pitch.