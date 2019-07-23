A$AP Rocky, Wu-Tang Clan, Travis Scott to Headline Rolling Loud New York 2019

In October, the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud will land at Citi Field for its first-ever iteration in New York City. Heavyhitters Wu-Tang Clan, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and Meek Mill will all headline. A$AP Rocky is set to join them, pending his release from a Swedish jail.

Playboi Carti, Blueface, Fat Joe, Young Thug, Pusha-T, Megan Thee Stallion, and dozens more pack the undercard—you can view the lineup in its entirety below. It’s all set to happen in Queens on October 12 and 13, though that could change, depending on how the Mets do in the playoffs. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.