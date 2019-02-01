ABC Developing TV Series Based on One John Mayer Song

ABC has ordered a pilot for a new series based on a John Mayer song, The Hollywood Reporter notes. His 2006 Continuum track “Heart of Life” has inspired a series of the same name. The show follows two sets of siblings from different worlds who discover they’re related as adults and reconnect. “Heart of Life” was created by Ben Queen and will be executive produced by Mayer himself alongside “Fresh Off the Boat”’s Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Paul Weitz.

Mayer recently appeared on Ryan Adams’ “Fuck the Rain.” Last year, he shared the track “New Light,” which was produced by frequent JAY-Z and Kanye producer No I.D. In 2017, Mayer released the album The Search for Everything.