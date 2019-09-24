Adam Sandler Shoves the Weeknd in New Uncut Gems Trailer: Watch

Uncut Gems is a forthcoming film by the Safdie brothers, starring Adam Sandler, basketball star Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, the Weeknd, Idina Menzel, and more. The first trailer for the film has now arrived. Watch Adam Sandler’s character gamble, shove the Weeknd, and more in the clip below.

Daniel Lopatin—aka Oneohtrix Point Never—penned the soundtrack for Uncut Gems, which will see limited release in North America on December 13 before its wide release on Christmas Day (via A24). Uncut Gems marks the second soundtrack OPN has helmed for the Safdies, following 2017’s Good Time.