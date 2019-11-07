Adult Swim Announces 2019 Singles Program: Flying Lotus, Jlin, serpentwithfeet, More

Adult Swim’s annual Singles Program returns today with its latest installment—that’s 52 straight weeks of new songs. The initial lineup of participating artists has also been revealed: Flying Lotus, Jlin, serpentwithfeet, DAWN, Matthew Dear, Mary Lattimore, Greg Fox, Perera Elswewhere, Machinedrum, and more will be featured in this year’s series. More artists will be announced at later dates. First up is a new song from Algerian producer El Mahdy Jr. and Gulls (also known as Boomarm Nation founder Jesse Munro Johnson). Listen to “Youm El Khmis” below.