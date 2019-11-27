Air’s Nicolas Godin Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Nicolas Godin—singer, songwriter, and half of French electronic duo Air—has announced his next solo album. Concrete and Glass arrives January 24 via Because. Ahead of the LP’s release, Godin has shared a new single with California’s Cola Boyy, “The Foundation.” Check out its futuristic, Greg Barnes-directed video below.

Concrete and Glass includes “The Border,” which Godin shared last month. It also features guest spots from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, Kadjha Bonet, Kate NV, and Kirin J Callinan. Godin’s debut solo album Contrepoint came out in 2015.

Find out where Air’s legendary album Moon Safari landed on Pitchfork’s List “The 50 Best Albums of 1998.”

Concrete and Glass:

01 Concrete and Glass

02 Back to Your Heart [ft. Kate NV]

03 We Forgot Love [ft. Kadjha Bonet]

04 What Makes Me Think About You

05 Time on My Minds [ft. Kirin J Callinan]

06 The Foundation [ft. Cola Boyy]

07 Cath Yourself Falling [ft. Alexis Taylor]

08 The Border

09 Turn Right Turn Left

10 Cité Radieuse