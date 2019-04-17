Alexander 23 – Dirty AF1s [Official Music Video]

Alexander23 – Dirty AF1s

Listen: http://smarturl.it/DirtyAF1s

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/DirtyAF1s/spotify

Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/DirtyAF1s/AppleMusic

Connect:

https://instagram.com/alexander23lol

https://www.facebook.com/alexander23lol

Tweets by alexander23lol

Lyrics:

you took your smile back to new york

but you left your toothbrush

and i hope you bought a new one

but i’d love you toothless

i used to sing while in the shower

now i don’t

cuz you’re not there to sing along

while you put your makeup on

you took your smile back to new york

but you left your toothbrush

and i love you just the same

but i’m worried words lose weight

does it hit you just as hard

from 3000 miles away

from 3000 miles away

from 3-

i used to like to go out before i met you

now i just go out to forget you

put my nice shoes on so strangers

can’t tell that i miss your dirty air force 1’s

i used to like going before i met you

now i just go out to forget you

put my favorite shirt on so strangers

don’t know that it looks way better on you

i took my heart to california

now it doesn’t work right

yea it beats and yea it bleeds

but damn it hurts every night

and you’re not lonely just because you are alone

but ever since we said goodbye

well i just happen to be both

i took my heart to california

now it’s broken

and i love you just the same

but i’m worried words lose weight

does it hit you just as hard

from 3000 miles away

from 3000 miles away

from 3-

i used to like to go out before i met you

now i just go out to forget you

put my nice shoes on so strangers

can’t tell that i miss your dirty air force 1’s

i used to like going before i met you

now i just go out to forget you

put my favorite shirt on so strangers

don’t know that it looks way better on you

#Alexander23 #DirtyAF1s

Music video by Alexander 23 performing Dirty AF1s. © 2019 Interscope Records

http://vevo.ly/70Tuef



source

Comments