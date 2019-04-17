Alexander 23 – Dirty AF1s [Official Music Video]

Alexander23 – Dirty AF1s
Lyrics:
you took your smile back to new york
but you left your toothbrush
and i hope you bought a new one
but i’d love you toothless
i used to sing while in the shower
now i don’t
cuz you’re not there to sing along
while you put your makeup on
you took your smile back to new york
but you left your toothbrush
and i love you just the same
but i’m worried words lose weight
does it hit you just as hard
from 3000 miles away
from 3000 miles away
from 3-
i used to like to go out before i met you
now i just go out to forget you
put my nice shoes on so strangers
can’t tell that i miss your dirty air force 1’s
i used to like going before i met you
now i just go out to forget you
put my favorite shirt on so strangers
don’t know that it looks way better on you
i took my heart to california
now it doesn’t work right
yea it beats and yea it bleeds
but damn it hurts every night
and you’re not lonely just because you are alone
but ever since we said goodbye
well i just happen to be both
i took my heart to california
now it’s broken
and i love you just the same
but i’m worried words lose weight
does it hit you just as hard
from 3000 miles away
from 3000 miles away
from 3-
i used to like to go out before i met you
now i just go out to forget you
put my nice shoes on so strangers
can’t tell that i miss your dirty air force 1’s
i used to like going before i met you
now i just go out to forget you
put my favorite shirt on so strangers
don’t know that it looks way better on you
Music video by Alexander 23 performing Dirty AF1s. © 2019 Interscope Records
