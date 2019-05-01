Ali Gatie – Moonlight (Official Music Video)

Stream : https://aligatie.lnk.to/Moonlight
Moonlight Lyrics:
I bought you things that I didn’t even have the money for
If I could make you feel so rich, I don’t mind feeling poor
There’s something about you so addictive, had me needing more
Yeah, I just wanna hold you
Baby, you the one I want
I know I’ve said this all before but I’ll say it again
You the only one I want and girl, I can’t pretend
I remember cloudy days we cuddled in my bed
The thought of losing you just makes no sense inside my head
You the reason I believe that love is real
Ain’t nobody make me feel the way you make me feel
Darling, tell me is it real?
Or was I lying to myself just to make it feel so real?
Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you
Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you
Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you
Ain’t nobody gon’ ain’t nobody gon’
Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you
Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you
Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you
Ain’t nobody gon’ wanna no no no
I can’t love nobody anymore
You the only one that I ever want
I compare her to you, she has never won
Now I wanna just be all alone
Nobody love me like you
And I can’t love nobody back
You remind me of the moon
Cuz’ every night you coming back
What am I supposed to do?
If I’m so in love with you
I cannot get over you
I cannot get over you
Since you left me every night I go stare at the moon
Wishing it was you and I that’s something we would do
Every Sunday morning, I go watch the flowers bloom
I do things we used to do hoping I’ll run into you
What’s a lie and what’s the truth
I cannot get over you
Doesn’t matter what I do
Everyone just looks like you
Girl, I smell you everywhere
Smell your perfume and your hair
I try to act like I don’t care
Everyone knows that I care
You the reason I believe that love is real
Ain’t nobody make me feel the way you make me feel
Darling, tell me is it real?
Or was I lying to myself just to make it feel so real?
Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you
Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you
Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you
Ain’t nobody gon’, ain’t nobody gon’, no
Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you
Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you
Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you
Ain’t nobody gon’ ain’t nobody gon’
Video Director: Aiden Cullen
Creative Director: Marc Kalman
