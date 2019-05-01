Ali Gatie – Moonlight (Official Music Video)

Stream : https://aligatie.lnk.to/Moonlight

Moonlight Lyrics:

I bought you things that I didn’t even have the money for

If I could make you feel so rich, I don’t mind feeling poor

There’s something about you so addictive, had me needing more

Yeah, I just wanna hold you

Baby, you the one I want

I know I’ve said this all before but I’ll say it again

You the only one I want and girl, I can’t pretend

I remember cloudy days we cuddled in my bed

The thought of losing you just makes no sense inside my head

You the reason I believe that love is real

Ain’t nobody make me feel the way you make me feel

Darling, tell me is it real?

Or was I lying to myself just to make it feel so real?

Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you

Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you

Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you

Ain’t nobody gon’ ain’t nobody gon’

Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you

Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you

Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you

Ain’t nobody gon’ wanna no no no

I can’t love nobody anymore

You the only one that I ever want

I compare her to you, she has never won

Now I wanna just be all alone

Nobody love me like you

And I can’t love nobody back

You remind me of the moon

Cuz’ every night you coming back

What am I supposed to do?

If I’m so in love with you

I cannot get over you

I cannot get over you

Since you left me every night I go stare at the moon

Wishing it was you and I that’s something we would do

Every Sunday morning, I go watch the flowers bloom

I do things we used to do hoping I’ll run into you

What’s a lie and what’s the truth

I cannot get over you

Doesn’t matter what I do

Everyone just looks like you

Girl, I smell you everywhere

Smell your perfume and your hair

I try to act like I don’t care

Everyone knows that I care

You the reason I believe that love is real

Ain’t nobody make me feel the way you make me feel

Darling, tell me is it real?

Or was I lying to myself just to make it feel so real?

Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you

Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you

Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you

Ain’t nobody gon’, ain’t nobody gon’, no

Ain’t nobody gon’ love you like I love you

Ain’t nobody gon’ trust you like I trust you

Ain’t nobody gon’ want you like I want you

Ain’t nobody gon’ ain’t nobody gon’

Video Director: Aiden Cullen

Creative Director: Marc Kalman



