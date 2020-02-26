Alice Bag Announces New Album Sister Dynamite, Shares New Song: Listen

Los Angeles punk icon Alice Bag—formerly of the Bags—is back with a new album. Sister Dynamite is out April 24 via In the Red. She’s also shared a new song called “Breadcrumbs,” which arrives with a new video featuring the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Watch it below. Alice Bag has also announced an upcoming tour, which includes dates with Bikini Kill. Find her schedule below.

Alice Bag’s new album features contributions from riot grrrl original Allison Wolfe. “‘Breadcrumbs’ is actually inspired by working with Allison,” Bag said in a statement. “She’s got tons of attitude, and the intonation on that song is totally me imagining Allison singing it.” Seth Bogart, Nina Diaz, and members of Death Valley Girls, the Linda Lindas, and Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries also appear on the new album.

Read Pitchfork’s interview “Chicana Feminist Icon Alice Bag on the Music of Her Life.”

Alice Bag:

03-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Black Lab

03-07 Seattle, WA – Queens Of Noise Festival

03-15 Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater !#

04-25 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

05-12 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

05-13 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall *

05-14 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre *

05-16 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

05-21 Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling

06-18 New York City, NY – Libera Awards

06-19 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Brewery

06-20 Brooklyn, NY – Trans Pecos

07-12 Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo

07-15 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen %

07-16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups %

07-17 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class %

07-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Roboto Project %

08-05 London, England – The Moth

08-06 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

08-07 Blackpool, England – Rebellion Fest

08-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Paramount

! with Screaming Females

# with Generacion Suicida

* with Bikini Kill

% with Bacchae