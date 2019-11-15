Alicia Keys to Host Grammys 2020

For the second straight year, Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys. The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Check out Alicia Keys’ announcement below.

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards,” Alicia Keys said in a press release. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

The 2020 ceremony will mark Deborah Dugan’s first Grammy Awards as Recording Academy President/CEO. In her statement, Dugan said, “Last year was a testament to [Alicia Keys’] compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the GRAMMY stage as our host. Anything can happen; you don’t want to miss it!”

