altopalo Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

New York experimental quartet altopalo have announced their sophomore album. It’s called farawayfromeveryoneyouknow and it arrives April 24 via Samedi. Ahead of the new record, they’ve shared the new single “honey,” as well as a string of North American tour dates. Listen to Altopalo’s new song, which they call “a love song to Lexapro,” and find their tour dates and album art below.

farawayfromeveryoneyouknow is the follow-up to the group’s 2018 debut frozenthere. According to bassist Jesse Bielenberg, the new album is a series of “ruminations on a transitional period.”

farawayfromeveryoneyouknow:

01 am i am

02 longlife

03 mud

04 lub

05 honey

06 lub ii

07 letdown

08 party song

09 hail (lub iii)

10 powerlines

11 funny thoughts, somewhere between the beginning and the end, eat your heart out mh, prelude of light, lub iiii

12 nocturne

13 headlock

14 now that you’re here, in case you want to stay a while, a warm thing, exit music (kind of)

Altopalo:

04-29 Washington, DC – Songbyrd

05-01 Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

05-02 Allston, MA – Great Scott

05-04 Toronto, Ontario – The Drake

05-06 Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

05-08 Denver, CO – Globe Hall

05-10 San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

05-13 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo