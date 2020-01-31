altopalo Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

New York experimental quartet altopalo have announced their sophomore album. It’s called farawayfromeveryoneyouknow and it arrives April 24 via Samedi. Ahead of the new record, they’ve shared the new single “honey,” as well as a string of North American tour dates. Listen to Altopalo’s new song, which they call “a love song to Lexapro,” and find their tour dates and album art below.
farawayfromeveryoneyouknow is the follow-up to the group’s 2018 debut frozenthere. According to bassist Jesse Bielenberg, the new album is a series of “ruminations on a transitional period.”
farawayfromeveryoneyouknow:
01 am i am
02 longlife
03 mud
04 lub
05 honey
06 lub ii
07 letdown
08 party song
09 hail (lub iii)
10 powerlines
11 funny thoughts, somewhere between the beginning and the end, eat your heart out mh, prelude of light, lub iiii
12 nocturne
13 headlock
14 now that you’re here, in case you want to stay a while, a warm thing, exit music (kind of)
Altopalo:
04-29 Washington, DC – Songbyrd
05-01 Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
05-02 Allston, MA – Great Scott
05-04 Toronto, Ontario – The Drake
05-06 Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern
05-08 Denver, CO – Globe Hall
05-10 San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord
05-13 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo