American Football and Hayley Williams Share New Song “Uncomfortably Numb”: Listen

American Football have shared a new song “Uncomfortably Numb,” featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams. It appears on their upcoming album American Football (LP3) (out March 22 via Polyvinyl). Watch the video below, which features a cameo by comedian Blake Anderson (“Workaholics”).

American Football (LP3) is the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled album. In addition to Hayley Williams, the new record also features Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, and Land of Talk’s Elizabeth Powell. Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here.

