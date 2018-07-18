Amnesia Scanner Announce Debut Album, Share New Song: Listen

Amnesia Scanner—the Berlin-based experimental music duo of Ville Haimala and Martti Kalliala—have announced their debut full-length record. It’s called Another Life and it’s set to come out September 7 via PAN. They’ve also shared the music video for the new single “AS A.W.O.L.” It’s directed and edited by PWR Studio. Watch below; scroll down for the album artwork.

Another Life was mastered by Jeremy Cox. It follows Amnesia Scanner’s 2016 EP AS and 2017 mixtape AS TRUTH. The duo’s new LP includes the previously shared single “AS Chaos,” featuring Pan Daijing.