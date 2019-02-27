Anderson .Paak Announces New Album Ventura and Tour With Mac DeMarco, Earl, Thundercat, More

Anderson .Paak has announced a new album, Ventura. The follow-up to last year’s Oxnard is due out April 12 via Aftermath, and was recorded around the same time as that album, according to a press release. He’s also announced a new tour (titled the Best Teef In the Game Tour) with his band, the Free Nationals. There are some heavy hitters among the opening artists as well: Thundercat will join him for all the shows, while Mac DeMarco, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, and Jessie Reyez are slated to join Anderson on select dates. Check those out below.