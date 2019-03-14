Anderson .Paak Reveals New Album Tracklist: André 3000, Nate Dogg, and More

Anderson .Paak has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Ventura. The follow-up to last year’s Oxnard features appearances from André 3000, Smokey Robinson, Brandy, the late Nate Dogg, and more. Check out the tracklist and cover art below. A new song from the record, “King James,” will be released tonight.

Ventura is due out April 12. In May, Anderson .Paak kicks off his “Best Teef In the Game Tour.” Thundercat will join him for all the shows, while Mac DeMarco, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, and Jessie Reyez are slated to join .Paak on select dates.