Andrew Bird Announces New Album My Finest Work Yet, Shares New Song: Listen

Andrew Bird has announced a new album. It’s humbly titled My Finest Work Yet, and it’s due out March 22 via Loma Vista. The record features his previously released single “Bloodless,” as well as his new song “Sisyphus.” Below, check out the video by Matthew Daniel Siskin, which features a host of praise about the album from Bird himself (“I think My Finest Work Yet is my finest work yet,” “Deserving of its own streaming platform,” “A swashbuckling romp,” etc.) Scroll down to see the cover art and tracklist.

Andrew Bird’s previous album, Are You Serious, arrived in 2016.

My Finest Work Yet:

01 Sisyphus

02 Bloodless

03 Olympians

04 Cracking Codes

05 Fallorun

06 Archipelago

07 Proxy War

08 Manifest

09 Don the Struggle

10 Bellevue Bridge Club