Andrew Bird, Calexico and Iron & Wine Announce Tour

The collaborative effort between Calexico and Iron & Wine have announced a North American co-headlining tour with Andrew Bird. The Great Summer Stroll tour takes place in June and will take place at venues across the U.S. Check out the dates below, and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Last year, Bird released his new album My Finest Work Yet. Calexico and Iron & Wine also released their new collaborative album Years to Burn last year.