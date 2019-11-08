Andrew Bird Releases New Christmas EP HARK!: Listen

Andrew Bird has released HARK!, a new holiday EP, via Loma Vista. The six-song EP has holiday standards, such as “Holy Night,” “White Christmas,” and Vince Guaraldi’s “Skating,” as well as the original songs “Alabaster” and “Night’s Falling.” Listen to Bird’s HARK! below.

Andrew Bird said in a statement:

I’ve never had the impulse to make a holiday record until last

February. I found myself enjoying the Vince Guaraldi Peanuts records

and thought I’d book a few days in the studio. It was an excuse to

play some classic jazz with my favorite musicians. A lot of folks have

a hard time with the holidays but they serve a purpose to us as a

people—to create comfort, warmth and atmosphere within the darkness

and the cold that can crush one’s spirit. There are a couple originals

in here that address this idea of light and warmth in the darkness as

well as some classics that have some nostalgic resonance with me.

Hark! What sounds come flowing alabaster?

Andrew Bird released My Finest Work Yet earlier this year.