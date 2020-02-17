Andrew Weatherall, Pioneering English DJ/Producer, Dead at 56

English DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died of a pulmonary embolism, his management announced today (February 17). He was 56 years old. Weatherall’s management said in a statement, “He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

Andrew Weatherall began his music career as a DJ at London’s acid-house club Shoom. Around that time, in the late ’80s, he also co-authored the influential fanzine Boy’s Own. In 1990, Weatherall released notable remixes of Happy Mondays’ “Hallelujah” and New Order’s “World in Motion.” Weatherall then cemented his status as a cross-pollinator when he co-produced Primal Scream’s 1991 album Screamadelica.

In the ’90s, Weatherall formed multiple groups, including the Sabres of Paradise—also prolific remixers—and Two Lone Swordsmen. In 2001, Weatherall launched his Rotters Golf Club label, which became home to his debut solo EP, The Bullet Catcher’s Apprentice (2006), and his first solo album, 2009’s A Pox on the Pioneers. Weatherall released the final LP of his lifetime, Qualia, in September 2017.