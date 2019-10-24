Andy Shauf Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf has announced a new album called The Neon Skyline. It’s out January 24 via ANTI-/Arts & Crafts. Check out the first new single from the album, “Things I Do,” below. Shauf has also announced a world tour behind the new album—find those dates on his website. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

According to the album’s accompanying press release, the songs from The Neon Skyline all take place during “the same night at the same bar.” The new album follows Shauf’s 2016 record The Party and last year’s album with his band Foxwarren.

Read about Andy Shauf in “What Succession Star Nicholas Braun—aka Cousin Greg—Is Listening to Right Now” on the Pitch.

The Neon Skyline:

01 Neon Skyline

02 Where Are You Judy

03 Clove Cigarette

04 Thirteen Hours

05 Things I Do

06 Living Room

07 Dust Kids

08 The Moon

09 Try Again

10 Fire Truck

11 Changer