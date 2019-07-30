Angel Olsen Announces New Album All Mirrors, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Angel Olsen is back. Her fourth studio album, All Mirrors, will arrive October 4 via Jagjaguwar. Today, she’s shared the music video for the title track. It’s directed by Ashley Connor and conceived by Olsen. Watch below and scroll down for the All Mirrors cover art (shot by Cameron McCool) and tracklist. Find physical editions of All Mirrors at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Olsen recorded All Mirrors with producer John Congeleton, arranger Jherek Bischoff, multi-instrumentalist/arranger/pre-producer Ben Babbitt, and a 14-piece orchestra. Olsen said in a statement, “In every way—from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward, this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love, and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.”

This fall, Olsen heads out on tour with Vagabon. Find her latest schedule below. Get tickets here.

Angel Olsen released MY WOMAN in 2016. The next year, she shared the B-sides, demos, and covers compilation Phases.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2016 feature profile “This Woman’s Work: The Many Lives of Angel Olsen.”

All Mirrors:

01 Lark

02 All Mirrors

03 Too Easy

04 New Love Cassette

05 Spring

06 What It Is

07 Impasse

08 Tonight

09 Summer

10 Endgame

11 Chance

Angel Olsen:

10-28 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

10-30 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes ^

11-01 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre ^

11-04 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ^

11-05 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre ^

11-07 Austin, TX – Stubb’s ^

11-08 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

11-09 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The Criterion ^

11-10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada ^

11-12 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11-13 Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

11-14 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre ^

11-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

11-18 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS ^

11-19 Boston, MA – Royale ^

11-22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^

11-23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel @

12-02 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

12-03 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^

12-05 Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theater ^

12-06 Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theater %

12-07 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

12-09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater PDX ^

12-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Orpheum Theatre ^

12-11 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre ^

12-13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

12-14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^

12-15 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^

01-23 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitólio

01-24 Porto, Portugal – Hard Club

01-25 Madrid, Spain – Sala BUT

01-26 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmatazz

01-28 Geneva, Switzerland – Festival Antigel

01-29 Munich, Germany – Kammerspiele

01-30 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

01-31 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

02-01 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

02-03 Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern

02-04 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

02-05 Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

02-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

02-07 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

02-08 Paris, France – La Cigale

02-10 Bristol, England – SWX

02-11 London, England – Eventim Apollo

02-13 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz Manchester

02-14 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

^ with Vagabon

@ with Madi Diaz

% with Rodrigo Amarante

$ with Lean Year