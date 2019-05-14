Angel Olsen Announces North American Tour

Angel Olsen has announced a North American tour kicking off this autumn. The trek will introduce “a brand new live show,” according to a press release. Vagabon will support Olsen at numerous shows. Check out Angel Olsen’s tour poster below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17. Find them here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Angel Olsen’s last studio album was 2016’s MY WOMAN. In 2017, Olsen released Phases, a collection of B-sides, demos, and covers.

Revisit Pitchfork’s feature profile “This Woman’s Work: The Many Lives of Angel Olsen.”