Angel Olsen, Cate Le Bon, black midi, More Releasing New Records Via Rough Trade

Rough Trade has announced its top 10 albums of the year, and, in celebration of those releases, the record shop has announced exclusive editions of each one, including newly released music and limited edition colored vinyl. Rough Trade’s list includes Angel Olsen’s All Mirrors, Cate Le Bon’s Reward, black midi’s ​*Schlagenheim*, Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising, the Comet Is Coming’s Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery, and more.

Angel Olsen’s All Mirrors is being celebrated with the release of an additional 12″ featuring covers of Dolly Parton, Timi Yuro, and the Mekons on white vinyl. black midi’s debut album can be supplemented with a vinyl pressing of black midi live on Canal St, NYC, a never-before-released concert recording. Cate Le Bon, meanwhile, is releasing her Rough Trade Exclusive Here It Comes Again EP, which reimagines five tracks from Reward. Find Rough Trade’s full Top 10 list below, as well as the details of each release. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Rough Trade Albums of the Year 2019 Top Ten

Rough Trade Exclusive transparent red with solid black marble swirl vinyl pressing (limited to 2,000 copies worldwide) with Darklands Versions bonus CD, also available as a standalone Rough Trade Exclusive 12″ and includes two never before heard tracks, limited to 2,500 copies worldwide.

Release date: December 4

Rough Trade Exclusive mint colored vinyl and standalone Rough Trade Session 12″ on maroon vinyl limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Release date: November 12.

Rough Trade Exclusive white vinyl pressing and standalone Rough Trade Exclusive Three Covers 12″ featuring three never-before-heard covers from Angel Olsen: “You’re Gonna Be Sorry” by Dolly Parton, “The First Hurt” by Timi Yuro, and “Millionaire” by the Mekons, limited to 1000 copies worldwide.

Release date: November 12.

Rough Trade Exclusive pressing of A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons (previously only 500 pressed).

Release date: November 22.

black midi live on Canal St, NYC—black midi’s 2019 NYC guerrilla gig performance, captured forever in this incendiary live recording, audio available exclusively on vinyl only at Rough Trade limited to 1,500 copies. Rough Trade NYC store purchases come with a coupon to NY Pizza Suprema for a free slice.

Release date: December 4.

Now available on green vinyl (originally a German color exclusive), plus standalone Eton Alive Extras – B Sides and Demos on white vinyl limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Release date: November 27.

Rough Trade Exclusive Here It Comes Again EP, a reimagining of five tracks from Reward limited to 1,000 copies.

Release date: November 12.

Rough Trade Exclusive silver vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide and standalone Cryonic Suspension May Save Your Life (Extended Life Version) / Who Wants to Live Forever? 12″ limited to 500 copies worldwide.

Release date: November 27.

Rough Trade Exclusive Ex:Re (Live at Hoxton Hall) 12″ on blue vinyl limmited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Release date: November 15.

Available on Rough Trade Exclusive transparent orange vinyl limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Release date: November 27.