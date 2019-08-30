Angelic – Lost In The City (Official Music Video)
Executive Producers : The Architects Entertainment @thearchitectsent & Pallas Management Group @pallasmanagementgroup
Wardrobe & Styling: Jason Griffin @jasongriffin
Hair: Dana Sprayberry @danamusesprayberry
Make-up: Hannah Biddle @makeupartisthannah
Video Directors: Max Goodrich @maxgoodrich & Ramir Vincent @westsidepuff
Editor: Max Goodrich @maxgoodrich
@kodakplus @kodak
@beats
Starring:
Angelic @angelic
Lilimar https://www.instagram.com/iamlilimar
Izabella Alvarez https://www.instagram.com/izabellaalvarez/
written by:
Angelic @angelic & The Architects Group. (Ramir Vincent @westsidepuff, Tommy Hubbard @the.trust.music, Jayme Silverstein @bridgesconnectus and Rich Zahniser @richestyxx )
LYRICS:
I’m living my life
living tonight
for the first time
We’re having good times
living tonight
for the first time
Let’s get lost in the city
And these vibes got me hyped dadadada My girls looking spicy
And I know I’m looking right dadadada I’m just tryna find my way
and we just tryna do our thing
let’s get lost in the city
let’s get lost in the city
dadadadadada… dadadadadada… dadadadadada…
I’ve been on a wave like high key
I just got a check like Nike
I can tell your girl don’t like me
I know she don’t like me
Let’s get lost in the city’
And these vibes got me hyped dadadada My girls looking spicy
And I know I’m looking right dadadada I’m just tryna find my way
and we just tryna do our thing
let’s get lost in the city
let’s get lost in the city
dadadadadada… dadadadadada… dadadadadada…
Song
Lost In The City
Artist
Angelic
Album
Lost In The City
