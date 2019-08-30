Angelic – Lost In The City (Official Music Video)

Executive Producers : The Architects Entertainment @thearchitectsent & Pallas Management Group @pallasmanagementgroup

Wardrobe & Styling: Jason Griffin @jasongriffin

Hair: Dana Sprayberry @danamusesprayberry

Make-up: Hannah Biddle @makeupartisthannah

Video Directors: Max Goodrich @maxgoodrich & Ramir Vincent @westsidepuff

Editor: Max Goodrich @maxgoodrich

@kodakplus @kodak

@beats

Starring:

Angelic @angelic

Lilimar https://www.instagram.com/iamlilimar

Izabella Alvarez https://www.instagram.com/izabellaalvarez/

written by:

Angelic @angelic & The Architects Group. (Ramir Vincent @westsidepuff, Tommy Hubbard @the.trust.music, Jayme Silverstein @bridgesconnectus and Rich Zahniser @richestyxx )

LYRICS:

I’m living my life

living tonight

for the first time

We’re having good times

living tonight

for the first time

Let’s get lost in the city

And these vibes got me hyped dadadada My girls looking spicy

And I know I’m looking right dadadada I’m just tryna find my way

and we just tryna do our thing

let’s get lost in the city

let’s get lost in the city

dadadadadada… dadadadadada… dadadadadada…

I’ve been on a wave like high key

I just got a check like Nike

I can tell your girl don’t like me

I know she don’t like me

Let’s get lost in the city’

And these vibes got me hyped dadadada My girls looking spicy

And I know I’m looking right dadadada I’m just tryna find my way

and we just tryna do our thing

let’s get lost in the city

let’s get lost in the city

dadadadadada… dadadadadada… dadadadadada…

