Animal Collective Announce New Live Album Ballet Slippers

Animal Collective have announced a new collection of live recordings from their Merriweather Post Pavilion era. Ballet Slippers compiles 12 tracks recorded at different concerts during the band’s 2009 North American tour behind the album. The songs were edited by Panda Bear, mixed by Ajay Saggar, and mastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters. Ballet Slippers is out November 22 via Domino, in celebration of Merriweather Post Pavilion’s 10-year anniversary. The band shared a statement with the announcement; read it below.

It’s impossible for us to remember the years around Merriweather Post

Pavilion without thinking about the live experience. As the record

turns 10, there has been a lot of talk about the album itself, but so

much of the time living with those songs was spent on stage together.

Every night on tour, the music opened up again, leaving us new spaces

to fill and new opportunities to rethink our past. Just as

Merriweather documents the era in one of its forms, we wanted Ballet Slippers to do the same for some of its other forms.

Ballet Slippers:

01 In the Flowers (Live June 2, 2009 Boulder, CO)

02 Who Could Win a Rabbit (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

03 Summertime Clothes (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

04 Bleed (Live May 30, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

05 Guys Eyes (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

06 My Girls (Live May 30, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

07 Banshee Beat (Live June 2, 2009 Boulder, CO)

08 Lion in a Coma (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

09 No More Runnin’ (Live May 29, 2009 Los Angeles, CA)

10 Lablakely Dress / Fireworks (Live June 9, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

11 Daily Routine (Live May 30, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

12 Brothersport (Live June 2, 2009 Boulder, CO)