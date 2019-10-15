Animal Collective Share New 21-Minute Song “Autumn Rites”: Listen

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist have shared a brand new, 21-minute track. The song is called “Autumn Rites,” and it’s the B-side to their seasons-themed single New Psycho Actives Vol. 2. They shared the nearly 25-minute A-side ”Summer Blaze” back in August. Give “Autumn Rites” a listen below.

Animal Collective released New Psycho Actives Vol. 1 in 2015. It featured Avey Tare’s “Tape Player Chants for Winter” and Geologist’s “Stretching Songs for Spring.” Animal Collective’s most recent LP Tangerine Reef arrived last year.

